Honouring Mandela’s legacy

By Akheel Sewsunker

With citizens across the globe dedicating 67 minutes of their time to a good cause as a tribute to the first president of the democratic South Africa, Pietermaritzburg residents were not to be outdone.

Ordinary people and representatives of businesses and NGOs banded together to celebrate Mandela Day by lending support to Pietermaritzburg’s needy residents. Activities which volunteers embarked on included the cleaning of streets and feeding of the hungry.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Mandela Day

Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison for his role in the struggle for the country’s freedom, strongly believed in human rights, equality and the eradication of poverty. The 67 minutes which citizens across the globe dedicate to a good cause on July 18 — Mandela’s birthday, represent the number of years the former president fought for human rights and the abolition of apartheid.

In the northern areas, the Church of Galilee hosted a feeding event at WA Lewitts Primary School. According to Pastor Rajeshree Naiker and her husband, Pastor Tony Naiker, the organisers of the event, along with her church, said that it was something that they had looked forward to doing.

It’s basically the Church of Galilee, together with Honchos, acknowledging the 67 minutes of Mandela Day and we chose this school to feed. READ MORE 'Mandela in Focus': Coffee table photo journey

“There are around 600 children in this school and we have fed all of them. It is the first day of school so it is a good treat for the students to have. We also feed people often, so this is not a one-time thing or a first time thing,” said Tony.

In the CBD, Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association (KPCA) launched a massive clean-up of the city, starting in the morning at 9.30 am, finishing at 3.30 pm. Lara Edmonds, who is one of the co-founders of the KPCA, said the aim was to take back their city.

If we want change in the city, we have to change the narrative; that’s what inspires people. Let’s take our anniversary back. Street by street we will work. It takes hours and hours of hard work

Ross Strachan, the councillor of Prestbury added that the activities in his ward were a joint effort on multiple fronts.

“In a joint initiative for Mandela Day, schools across Ward 26 — Clarendon/Heritage Academy/Prestbury/Piet Retief/Linpark together with the Department of Correctional Services, CPF members and community members got together to beautify and maintain the Prestbury Police Station which has been in a demotivating state of repair for a number of years now.

“It is incredibly inspiring seeing all the stakeholders coming together on this iconic day to celebrate what this country so desperately needs and that’s unity. One individual can never achieve everything, but together we can achieve anything, today was the epitome of this,” he said.

ALSO READ | It just takes 67 minutes

Local business person Altaaf Ally chose to set up a mobile coffee cart at Alexandra Park. The initiative was opened by mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla. Ally said that the gesture brought smiles to those who received coffee and a doughnut. In Howick, schools flocked to the Mandela Capture Site to pay homage and learn about the life of Mandela.

Lindelwa Mncube, who is a teacher at Newholmes Primary School, said that it is important for children to learn about the past. “It is important that learners know the past, especially about apartheid because a lot of learners don’t know the history. They are crazy about TikTok and social media and it is important that they learn about the past.”