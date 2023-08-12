Horror truck crash

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Three school children and an adult were killed and one child is in critical condition after they were crushed by a low bed tow truck in Umhlatazana Road, Chatsworth, south of Durban on Friday.

According to ALS Paramedics, just after 8 am on Friday morning, its paramedics received numerous calls about a horrific collision in Chatsworth.

On arrival paramedics found total carnage. A low bed tow truck with a load had somehow lost control, collided into four children walking to school and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

“Immediately more resources were requested to assist with the multiple casualty scene. A triage of the scene was done and it was found that the driver of the truck, believed to be in his thirties, and two children aged six and nine, had sustained major injuries and, unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead at the scene,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garreth Jamieson.

Two other children were found to be injured.

One child, aged approximately 10 years old, had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene by ALS paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent care. However, the child later died in hospital.

The second child had sustained moderate injuries and was also stabilised on scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.

DA KZN

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal sent its heartfelt condolences to the families of the three pupils who lost their lives in the crash.

DA Spokesperson on education in KZN, Dr Imran Keeka said, “It is no doubt unbearable for the parents and tugs on my heartstrings as a parent myself. I cannot imagine their pain and call on them to lean on faith, prayer and forbearance during this impossible time.

SAPS, the departments of Health, Transport and Education, all need to step in to ensure that post mortems are expedited, that road safety for pupils in all areas is improved, that awareness in classrooms about road safety and awareness is heightened and that there is a thorough investigation into what happened to ensure justice and closure for the deceased and the families.

KZN Department of Education

The KZN Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the schoolchildren’s deaths and said the department was yet to meet with the affected families.

“The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal sends its condolences to the families of the pupils and the school. Other details are not known for now,” he said.