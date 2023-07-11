Howick West bridge clear after protests

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Howick West Bridge was blocked by angry residents on Tuesday afternoon, who burned tyres in protest of the removal of their illegal connections.

According to Umgeni mayor Chris Pappas, the protest was not related to service delivery, but the removal of illegal connections that are affecting the electricity supply to other areas.

“This is not a service delivery protest. It is a protest because some residents refuse to allow the municipality to remove illegal connections,” said Pappas.

He added that the actions of these residents are affecting everyone in the area.

Many of the residents in the affected area have bypassed their electricity meters and this has overloaded the local system. There has been no electricity for a number of days for this reason. The constant overloading is affecting other areas such as Howick West, and it is not fair that all residents must suffer because some people have connected illegally. "Eskom has rerouted supply so that Howick West is not affected by the illegal connections and overload," he said. He added that the Umngeni municipality will only fix the issue of no electricity once all illegal connections have been removed. "Residents were warned a number of months ago that the system would fail. They refused to listen and chased electricity technicians away," he said.

According to Zinhle Mngomezulu, the RTI spokesperson, the road has been cleared.

“I believe that security services attended the scene. It has been cleared now and there is a free flow of traffic in the area,” she said.

SAPS

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Sfiso Gwala added that it was a small number of people who blocked the road.

“There were about 15 members of the community from Howick West, who had blocked the Howick West Bridge, not on the N3, and were complaining about the cutting of their electricity in their houses. The area has been cleared, and they will meet with Umngeni Officials this afternoon to resolve their issues. No case was opened and the road has been cleared,” he said.