Husband charged with murder of pastor Liezel de Jager

By Khethukuthula Xulu

More than two years after the strangulation and murder of Amanzimtoti pastor Liezel de Jager, her husband has now appeared in court, formally charged with her murder.

Werner de Jager made his first appearance at the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He was arrested in Bloemfontein on Friday by the police cold case unit.

The unit took over the case in November 2023 and within two weeks managed to trace and link the suspect to the alleged crime.

ALSO READ | Police remain mum on investigation into KZN pastor’s murder

The NG Kerk Suidkus pastor was found dead by her husband with strangulation marks on her neck in their Amanzimtoti home on October 13, 2021. After the discovery of Liezel’s body, Werner disappeared but was later found on a farm in the lower Illovo area four days later.

The director of community safety at political civil rights organisation and police watchdog, Action Society, and spokesperson for Liezel’s family, Ian Cameron, said it is quite scandalous that it took so long for the case to reach this stage.

It took us having to write letters and going the legal route in order for things to start moving.

According to Cameron, Action Society learned on November 14 that a team from the national cold case investigation unit took over the docket on November 6 and was working tirelessly to follow up on all leads, obtain new information and compare evidence for a possible breakthrough in the case.

Pastor Liezel de Jager with her husband Werner. Photo: Supplied/FILE

Liezel’s parents, Henk and Salomé van Zyl, mandated Action Society to assist them in August 2022 after almost a year of investigative neglect and indifference to the family’s plea for feedback.

He said Liezel’s father and Action Society made nearly 100 calls and sent messages to various officers and authorities between October 21, 2021 and October 11, 2023, but all the attempts fell on deaf ears.

ALSO READ | Pastor accused of boy’s murder found locked in his car’s boot

“On October 31, Action Society’s legal team filed court papers against the minister of Police, Bheki Cele, on Henk’s behalf at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeking a mandamus interdict to compel the South African Police Service to — within 30 days — take all necessary steps to ensure a thorough, unbiased investigation into Liezel’s murder,” Cameron said.

Cameron added that the organisation and the family are grateful to the team of officers who took over the investigation and did what should have been done two years ago in two weeks.

“We honour the members of the police who still take pride in their work,” said Cameron.

De Jager has been remanded in custody and is expected to apply for bail next week.