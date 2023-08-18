IFP councillor resigns with immediate effect following rape accusations

By Chris Ndaliso

The IFP has pushed one of its councillors in northern KZN to resign with immediate effect, following allegations that the man repeatedly raped a 14-year-old girl.

Party national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the councillor tendered his resignation with immediate effect on Wednesday, following the directive from party leadership.

“The party will allow the law to run its course, as well as follow internal disciplinary procedures depending on the outcome of the official police investigation. As a party, the IFP remains committed to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and will never allow any people who commit acts of GBV to remain within its ranks.”

We strive to always appoint people of integrity to positions of authority. Unfortunately, there are times when the trust we have placed in our public servants is betrayed.

He said his party always acts with urgency and decisiveness when accusations of this nature are made against its members. The ANC leadership in the Josia Gumede Region was angered by the alleged rape. Regional secretary Bonga Hlomuka said the member of the executive council has betrayed the trust bestowed on him to serve the public.

“We were disturbed by the fact that the councillor has pounced on a young girl from the same community he resides in.

“This matter was discovered when the young girl had complications as a result of the sexual assaults.

“This, in our view, is an insult to the fallen heroines who died for the rights of all our people in the country and in the main, women who suffered triple oppression on the basis of race, class and gender.

“This is a sad state of affairs during the month of August, which is commemorated nationally as Women’s Month. It is more disturbing because society expects its leaders to be their protectors,” said Hlomuka.

Early this year, the IFP confirmed recalling one its councillor from the same area following allegations that he was involved in a jobs-for-sex scandal.

The councillor spent a night behind bars on two counts of rape, but the matter was not enrolled and he was released.

Hlomuka said the recent case was “no surprise” because the old one “was swept under the carpet”.

“We encourage our structures on the ground to mobilise the community to voice its anger against these barbaric acts against vulnerable groups.

“We also call for the courts to live up to the directive by the president of the republic and of the ANC [Cyril Ramaphosa], that any sex offender or GBV accused need not be granted bail.”

We are also of the view that this is not a political matter and need not be politicised.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the area’s Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detectives are investigating a case of rape.

“Information on hand suggests that a 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped since November last year. A 52-year-old suspect has been arrested and was due to appear in the Ezakheni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday [yesterday],” said Netshiunda.