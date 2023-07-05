IFP leaders resolve to stay out of royal family dispute

By Clive Ndou

Despite the stand-off between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turning into a political battle, IFP leaders have resolved not to enter the debate on the dispute.

This is despite the ANC in KZN having accused the IFP of being involved in a campaign to undermine the King after IFP national executive committee (NEC) member and mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, lambasted His Majesty’s spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu.

According to the IFP mayor, it was wrong for Zulu to issue a press statement contradicting the IFP founder’s earlier statement saying that the King received medical treatment in eSwatini amid fears that His Majesty had been poisoned.

The IFP mayor, who labelled Zulu a “self-styled spin doctor” took exception after the King’s spokesperson denied that the King was either ill or suspected of having been poisoned.

The IFP mayor’s comments prompted ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, who accused the IFP of attempting to manipulate the King, to issue a statement attacking both the IFP and the IFP mayor.

This was despite the fact that mayor Buthelezi issued the statement in his capacity as Zululand District mayor and not as an IFP leader.

However, notwithstanding the fact that the ANC KZN leadership used mayor Buthelezi’s press statement to launch an attack on the IFP as a political party, several IFP leaders which The Witness spoke to refused to respond to Mtolo’s attacks.

We won’t fall into the ANC trap. They want us to venture into royal family matters, and as the IFP, we will not be tricked into doing that.

“The ANC knows very well that the Zululand Municipality mayor’s media statement was not an IFP statement, and yet they respond as if they are responding to an IFP statement,” an IFP NEC member said.

Another IFP NEC member said it was unwise for the IFP to be part of the dispute between the King and the party’s founder, Prince Buthelezi.

“Particularly given that we are close to the general elections. Should we comment on the matter, the ANC will portray us a party which is opposed to the King.”

“So, that’s why as the IFP we have left the matter in the hands of the Zulu nation traditional prime minister and the King to resolve,” the IFP NEC member said.

IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa could not be reached for comment while the party’s president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, was currently out of the country.