Ingonyama chair Ngwenya returns to top position

By Clive Ndou

Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, who was nominated by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to take over as the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) chairperson, will not take up the post.

This is according to prime minister of the Zulu nation and IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“While it was announced that Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela had been appointed as chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, from the outset Inkosi Mzimela pleaded for his nomination to be withdrawn.

“His Majesty today [Saturday] announced the withdrawal of Inkosi Mzimela,” Buthelezi said in a statement.

Had Mzimela accepted the nomination, the current ITB chairperson, Jerome Ngwenya, would have been compelled to step down.

However, Buthelezi said Ngwenya would continue in his role as ITB chairperson.

“His Majesty has confirmed that the Ingonyama Trust Board is still chaired by the king’s nominee … former Judge Jerome Ngwenya remains chairperson of the board.

This will be the case until further announcement, following discussions which His Majesty has requested between the king, the chairperson and myself.

Buthelezi’s announcement comes a few days after a meeting by Zulu nation amakhosi, who at the gathering expressed their opposition to Mzimela’s nomination.

“His Majesty expressed his intention to convene a meeting of amakhosi to discuss matters relating to the Ingonyama Trust Board.

As the king did not address amakhosi during the imbizo called in December 2022, the king felt it important to now do so as a matter of urgency.

“A date for this meeting will be announced in due course,” he said.

Buthelezi’s statement followed a recent meeting the Zulu prime minister held with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini rgarding the matter.

“This meeting became urgent when rumours emerged recently about His Majesty’s nominee in terms of … the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act, relating to the chairperson of the board.

“His Majesty felt it important that he provide clarity on this matter,” the Zulu nation prime minister said