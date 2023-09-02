Is there a plan for KZN’s problem buildings?

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The blaze that killed more than 70 people in the city of Johannesburg this week sparked many concerns about what measures are in place in local municipalities to enforce law and order in hijacked buildings.

Those who died were in a five-storey abandoned building which they were living in.

eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities are both plagued by derelict and dangerous abandoned buildings.

In eThekwini there are 88 problem buildings currently on the database, while Msunduzi identified about 50 buildings that had various by-law contraventions.

They said the number is expected to grow as inspections are ongoing.

Msunduzi said there are legal processes in place to deal with problem buildings. eThekwini said through its problem building intervention, there are 23 hijacked buildings where owners had gained control back.

According to the city, 15 problem buildings had been renovated, five were demolished, and while none had been sold, 25 owners had promised to do so.

The metro said according to the Bad Buildings by-law, with regard to hijacked buildings, the property owners were placed on terms and required to evacuate the building, secure and/or seal the property against any unauthorised re-entry of any persons, and to remedy and turn around the problem building.

Should the owner not comply with the conditions/orders imposed, a court order will be sought for evacuation, demolition and/or remediation by the owner, failing which the municipality will carry out such works and recover the costs from the owner

“Should the building be deemed a danger to life and property and/or is dilapidated, and the owner fails to comply with the conditions/orders imposed, the PBD may carry out the required remedial works in order to remove the dangerous situation/dilapidation and recover the cost from the owner,” said eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

In recent weeks, the municipality announced that it had secured a court order to demolish the fire-damaged China Emporium building, which had become a hub for vagrants and homeless people.

To address homelessness in the city, eThekwini said on top of the three shelters it operated, it has identified the need to address the issue of homelessness and related social ills within a context of multi-sectoral approach.

“This process allows the municipality to engage all relevant stakeholders in pursuit of developing an integrated programme. This includes the engagement of homeless people to be part of the development of the relevant solution to their plight,” said Sisilana.

The municipality said it was also working with some non-profit organisations in trying to address homelessness. “The city’s Qalakabusha programme has reached more than 4 000 people, this includes drug users, mentally ill patients and foreign nationals,” added Sisilana.

Msunduzi Municipality said it had similar initiatives to fight homelessness. Municipal spokesperson Ntobe Mkhize said there was an ongoing programme that the municipality was involved in with other stakeholders, which was aimed at addressing the issue of homelessness in the city and ensuring that those people are moved from the streets to shelters and assisted with rehabilitation.

Mkhize said the council recently approved a memorandum of understanding between the municipality and the Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network.

“The municipality has also intensified the enforcement of the problem building by-law through identification of such buildings and serving a notice of complaint to the owners,” she said.