‘It is economic crime’

By Clive Ndou

Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala has warned members of mafia-style business forums that the state will take strong action against those who disrupt government construction sites.

Members of mafia-style business forums demanding a share of government contracts awarded to legitimate companies have in recent months been disrupting government projects, ranging from housing to road construction.

A few months ago, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial Human Settlement Department had to intervene after members of a mafia-style business forum, demanding a 30% share of a Copesville housing project for MK war veterans, disrupted the project. In a media statement issued on Tuesday, Zikalala said disrupting government projects was tantamount to economic sabotage.

We will be meeting with the Economic Sabotage Unit set up within the police to deal with economic crimes including the rising phenomena of so-called construction mafia who invade, intimidate and disrupt delivery of projects on the ground.

“We re-iterate that everyone is allowed to partake in economic activity in the country, but this must be done in a legal and orderly fashion,” he said.

Sihle Zikalala

A former KZN premier, Zikalala recently resigned as the KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC to take up a position as Public Works minister.

During his term as KZN premier, Zikalala ran a campaign to dismantle mafia-style business forums in the province.

“We will continue to engage communities on how they can benefit from construction projects and the entire value chain.

Equally, we will mobilise communities to work with law enforcement to fight corruption, crime, and the construction mafia who are sabotaging the delivery of infrastructure and hampering job creation.

Updating citizens on major government projects such the one meant to raise the walls of the Hazelmere Dam in KZN’s north coast, Zikalala said major progress has been made.

“Raising of Hazelmere Dam is aimed to augment the water supply to the KZN North Coast by raising the dam wall by seven metres.

“The project is now 100% completed,” the minister said. The Public Works Department, he said, will move with speed in the implementation of the cabinet-approved infrastructure plan requiring the department to use infrastructure projects to attract investments and create jobs.

The Infrastructure Investment Plan articulates the country’s need for an infrastructure-led economic growth and recovery. “The plan identified projects in all provinces, concentrated in the network industries with the ability to attract private sector financing and funding.

“Complementing the plan was legal, technical and financial mechanisms required to fast-track its implementation.

SANRAL projects

On Sanral’s infrastructure projects, including on the N3 Ashburton Interchange in Pietermaritzburg, Zikalala said the department was impressed with the manner in which the projects were unfolding.

Overall progress indicates that the construction upgrading on the Sanral N3 Highway is progressing well with most key milestones achieved.

“We anticipate works on the upgrade of the N3 Ashburton Interchange to Murray Road and the capacity improvement on the N2/N3 EB Cloete Interchange to start in May,” he said.