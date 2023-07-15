It just takes 67 minutes

By Akheel Sewsunker

Over the past few years, Mandela Day (July 18) has become synonymous with doing a good deed or act of community service for 67 minutes, with each minute representing a year that Nelson Mandela spent as a public servant, fighting for the rights of South Africans.

With busy schedules and with life coming at people at freighttrain speed, it may be overwhelming to take the time to do something good, but there are many things that can be considered a good deed that won’t consume your day.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Mandela Day

“Mandela Day is all about giving 67 minutes to make the earth a better place. Thousands of activities take place every year, but if you’ve left it a bit late, or don’t have a planned workplace activity, there are many easy things you can do,” said Katy Kenny, from The Glass Recycling Company.

She offered different ways in which people can help others and contribute to the environment on Mandela Day.

Plant an indigenous tree. Play your part in greening South Africa by planting a tree to encourage local wildlife, birds and insects or consider planting the tree in an [area] without many trees.”

Other ways to make the earth a better place that takes little effort is to commit to practising good recycling habits. READ MORE Body found at bottom of Howick falls

“Find a glass bank and recycle. It’s really easy to find a place where you can recycle your glass bottles and jars. Visit www.tgrc.co.za to find a recycling bank for your glass — there are over 4 000 glass banks in South Africa.

Alternatively, take back your returnable glass bottles to your nearest retailer where you can receive a refund.

“Returnable bottles include certain spirit, soft drink and quart (750ml) beer bottles. If you don’t have time to drop off your recycling, be courteous and separate your recyclables from your food waste to help out the collectors who look for recyclables in your rubbish bin each week. You may also want to leave out a pair of gardening gloves to make their work a little easier.”

River or beach clean-up

For those who like to keep active and don’t mind getting their hands a bit dirty, Kenny suggested a river or beach clean-up.

“Gather a group of like-minded individuals to spend a few hours picking up rubbish at a local beach, river course or littered spot in your neighbourhood.

ALSO READ | Political parties in KZN gear up for Mandela Day

“Or find a local wildlife rehabilitation centre, environmental charity or environmental education organisation and ask if they need volunteers. Though this can be hard work it can be very rewarding. If you’re unable to do any of the above activities during Mandela Month, encourage your friends and family to recycle and think twice about throwing away items that could easily be recycled! You can also encourage your complex, office park or school to apply for a glass bank where the community can recycle,” she added.

Local organisations that would love your help



The Pietermaritzburg SPCA is welcoming volunteers to join them for Mandela Day, by either volunteering time or donations.

“Any help is welcome, as well as donations of cat and dog food,” said Sansha Singh, the manager of the local SPCA.

Lara Edmonds from the Keep PMB Clean Association (KPCA), said KPCA will be cleaning up the streets on Mandela Day from 10.30 am to 15.30 pm at Hall’s Retail at 173 Victoria Road. People are welcome to participate in the cleaning of the city and are advised to bring gloves.

KPCA is a group of volunteers who love Pietermaritzburg. Our mandate is to call the community to keep PMB clean, neat and green. Our city is [at] a tipping point, the filth, the broken infrastructure and dysfunction of our municipality have left citizens angry and disillusioned. However, it is also Pietermaritzburg’s 185th anniversary and the perfect time to call on the community to reclaim PMB.

Life Changer, an organisation that helps the homeless community in Pietermaritzburg, is inviting the community to join them in doing good on Mandela Day.

“On Tuesday, South Africans will honour our late president Nelson Mandela. For some it won’t just be 67 minutes, but a day, a week, or even a month. However, reaching out to help shouldn’t be just a once-off,” said Life Changer co-founder Caroline Holley.