KwaMashu’s Bridge City officially opens on Thursday

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Bridge City shopping centre in KwaMashu, Durban, has been fully restored after being destroyed by looters during the 2021 July unrest.

The centre is officially opening its doors on Thursday just in time for the Easter weekend.

Owned by the Futuregrowth Community Property Fund (Comprop) and managed by Capital Land Asset Management (Capital Land), the iconic 40 000 m2 regional shopping centre, originally opened in 2009 in the centre of Bridge City, a mixed-use precinct which connects the communities of Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu.

The damage sustained to Bridge City shopping centre during the riots necessitated the full closure and internal reconstruction of the shopping centre.

ALSO READ | Makro rebuilds its stores after last year’s July unrest

Smital Rambhai, the fund manager of Comprop said the company took this opportunity to further enhance this quality regional retail asset.

The July 2021 riots will forever remain in our memories as one of the most tragic events in South African history, with approximately 1 563 jobs lost at Bridge City shopping centre.

“We estimate that these jobs would have affected at least 10 000 lives in the communities of Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu, who are supported by the income earned by staff working at the centre.

“Both Futuregrowth and Capital Land came up with an immediate strategy after the riots had settled, to embark on restoring the economic support that Bridge City shopping centre provides these communities.

“One of the key priorities was to restore access to essential goods and services, which we did with Superspar trading as early as June 2022, while the rest of the centre was being reconstructed,” he said.

ALSO READ | Long-awaited Hilton shopping centre finally opens

Rambhai added that the contemporary aesthetics of the newly reopened shopping centre are modern, light and inviting. The aesthetic concept was inspired by Bridge City shopping centre’s location and use as a transport hub in KwaMashu, where retail intersects with transport in the forms of a train station and a recently developed taxi rank.

eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the reopening of the shopping centre brought renewed hope to the people of Durban. “We saw how much damage looting could do. The act of looting is unacceptable and should be rooted out.”

Kaunda said when the shopping centre closed it was not just people’s jobs that were lost but the municipality also lost out on revenue. “The shops in this shopping centre paid rates and for services like water and electricity. When they were no longer operating we were all at a loss as the City of Durban.”

ALSO READ | Relief for Howick residents in KZN as looted shopping centre plans to reopen

He said that the return of the shopping centre meant that investors still had confidence in the city