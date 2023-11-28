KZN a supplier of hitmen for SA

By Clive Ndou

The KZN government is working with other provincial governments to track down the province’s hitmen currently unleashing a reign of terror in several parts of the country.

High profile murder cases in which hitmen from KZN were involved include that of well-known Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik and that of Gauteng Health Department whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

KZN Community Safety Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane confirmed that the department was currently collaborating with community safety departments of other provinces as part of KZN’s efforts to have the hitmen brought to book.

We are sharing intelligence with community safety departments in provinces such as Gauteng and Mpumalanga. As a result of the collaboration, I can confirm that several hitmen who originate from KZN have been arrested

“What we also established is that some of the KZN hitmen who end up committing murders in other provinces left KZN after realising that the police net was closing on them — they fled the province after realising that they were about to be arrested for crimes they committed here in KZN,” he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently revealed that the province has become a major supplier of hitmen.

Violent crime, even if you look at the statistics, the mass killings, they are happening in this province. It’s worrying, when you find that somebody has been killed, or a crime committed with violence, you find that the person comes from this province.

“Whether a lawyer is killed in Cape Town, when they are arrested, they come from this province, Eshowe. Whether it is a whistleblower killed in Tembisa, six that were arrested and sent to prison, they come from this province,” he said.

Ncalane said crime trends show that hitmen from the province also have access to firearms.

“Yes, as the KZN Community Safety and Liaison Department we fully agree with the Police minister. What we have also picked up is that some of these hitmen from KZN are linked to the taxi industry,” he said.

Along with Gauteng, Western Cape and Mpumalanga, KZN is part of the country’s four provinces that account for 83% of the crimes committed in the country. Factors contributing to the province’s high murder rate include lack of resources to fight crime.

To ensure that there are enough resources to combat crime, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has since directed that all provincial departments and the province’s entities should each contribute R10 million towards the province’s crime-fighting initiatives.