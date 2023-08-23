KZN ANC unveils plans

By Clive Ndou

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has outlined a number of projects aimed at strengthening the bond between the party-led provincial government and the province’s citizens, religious organisations and the traditional leadership.

The party, which is currently at the receiving end of a campaign by the IFP and DA projecting the ANC provincial government as corrupt and incompetent, has embarked on a charm offensive.

Briefing the media following a recent ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting, ruling party provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the meeting resolved that the organisation needs to demonstrate its commitment to support faith-based organisations and the province’s traditional leadership.

In this regard, the PEC has resolved to deploy senior ANC leaders to focus on sustaining cordial relations with both religious and traditional leaders

As part of the programme to strengthen ties between the ANC, faith-based organisations and traditional leaders, the PEC assembled a team of senior ANC leaders — including former Health minister Zweli Mkhize and Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu — who will be interacting with the two institutions.

Further, the ANC PEC resolved to appoint KZN Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce to chair a committee that will oversee the erection of the statue of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu at the provincial legislature precinct in Pietermaritzburg.

The ANC in KZN is also planning a series of events to honour another traditional leader, King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo, who presided over the Zulu nation from 1884 until his death in 1913. “As we stated in the past, King Dinuzulu became part of the leadership of the contemporary liberation struggle as the honorary president of the ANC.

He donated cows to the ANC during its formation and blessed the organisation as the authentic liberation movement for the indigenous people

On the faith-based organisation front, Mtolo said the ANC in the province has resolved that a statue of the Shembe Church founder, Prophet Isaiah Shembe, should be erected.

Elected a year ago, the ANC PEC is presiding over a province struggling to find solutions to the high unemployment problem. However, Mtolo said progress is being made in the fight against unemployment.

Last week, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube attended a Pietermaritzburg event that was part of the launch of the provincial government’s S’thesha Waya Waya mass recruitment campaign, which has absorbed about 50 000 unemployed professionals.

“In line with the resolution of the provincial ANC lekgotla held in February on mass job creation, the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is satisfied with progress made by the ANC government in this province regarding this matter,” Mtolo said.

With next year’s general elections approaching, opposition parties in the province have escalated their criticism of the ANC-led provincial government, which, among other things, has been blamed for many of the government’s failures.

While Mtolo admitted that there are weaknesses, which the ANC provincial leadership is “addressing”, he lashed out at the ruling party’s critics.

“We noted that the ANC is continuously under attack from enemies of the revolution whose desire is to see a weak ANC.

“These counter-revolutionary forces know very well that it will be difficult to confront and win the battle against the ANC in an open battlefield, thus they will always seek to set us against each other,” he said.

On the ANC PEC’s decision to invite to its meeting members of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) provincial executive committee (PEC), which is currently not recognised by the league’s national leadership, Mtolo maintained that the ANCWL PEC is a legitimate structure.

“In relation to the dissolution of the KZN ANCWL by the national ANC Women’s League, the PEC noted the subsequent decision to appeal the dissolution. This effectively means that the elected leadership remains in office,” he said.