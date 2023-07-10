KZN gearing up to host Brics Summit

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has welcomed the decision for the province to host Brics sessions, which will be a build-up to the 15th Brics summit to be held in the country in a month’s time.

Brics, which comprises of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was founded in 2009.

The organisation has been created as part of efforts by members states to counter the influence of western countries on global affairs.

ALSO READ | Opinion | To arrest or not to arrest?

According to Dube-Ncube, KZN will be host to a series of Brics events, including the Brics gender dividend debate, which will commence at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Friday.

High-profile gender activists, and women cabinet ministers from Brics countries, will be among the speakers at the Brics gender debate.

The debate, Dube-Ncube said, will help in sensitising Brics countries around the need to transform their economies in a way that ensures the full participation of women.

“The debate will also focus on identifying revolutionary decisions, investments and measures of success that Brics leaders need to deploy to promote gender equity and equality, fostering inclusive and prosperous Brics and African economies.”

Furthermore, the debate will emphasise converting promises and hopes into practical solutions and framing resolutions, to advance the Brics needle on gender equality by 2030, contributing to the Johannesburg XV Brics Summit Declaration

ALSO READ | ‘ANC has resolved that SA should quit the ICC’

This year’s Brics Summit has created global interest after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged human rights crimes committed during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The South African government, which has historical ties with Russia, is reluctant to arrest Putin in the event of the Russian president’s arriving in the country for the Brics Summit.

However, given that South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute from which the ICC derives its powers, SA has a legal obligation to arrest Putin should he enter the borders of the country.

While no final decision has been made on whether Putin would be among the Brics leaders who will be in the country for the August summit, there are currently proposals within the South African government and the ruling ANC for Putin to participate in the summit virtually.