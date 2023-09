By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal Treasury is devising measures to prevent the disruption of essential services in the face of increased cost-cutting measures across all government departments.

This comes in the wake of a national Cabinet directive compelling government departments to cut down on spending in the face of an economic downturn precipitated by load shedding.

Following its recent meeting, the national Cabinet resolved to implement cost-containment measures as part of a broader response to the current economic situation, characterised by a depreciating rand, slow productivity, mainly due to load shedding and government’s ballooning salary bill.

In its letter to departments following Cabinet’s decision, the national Treasury made it clear that the prevailing economic conditions called for tough measures.

“At its August 15 meeting, Cabinet noted that the economic growth outlook has worsened significantly relative to expectations outlined in the 2023 budget, given the impact of more intense load shedding and freight and port logistical constraints.

“In addition, the fiscal outlook was negatively affected by the higher-than anticipated wage settlement,” the national Treasury said. The national Treasury directive was issued as the KZN provincial government, which has endured punishing cost-cutting measures since 2007, is planning to roll out capital intensive programmes aimed at absorbing unemployed youth, among other things.

Through its recently launched Sthesha WayaWaya programme, the provincial government advertised 2 000 posts, which are now at risk of being scrapped in light of the national Treasury’s directive.

Through its Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS) programme, the provincial cabinet has been criss-crossing the province to hear about challenges faced by communities, particularly in rural areas.

According to the national Treasury circular, national departments should immediately freeze the hiring of new employees, except where an employment offer has already been made or in a situation where national Treasury has approved such an appointment.

Further, departments have been ordered to “freeze the process of advertising new procurement contracts for all infrastructure projects, unless approved otherwise by the national Treasury”, as well as “freeze spending on catering, conferences, workshops and other related goods and services that have not yet been contracted”.

“Provinces are advised to introduce the same measures for their departments and entities,” the national Treasury letter, which has been signed by the department’s acting director-general, Ismail Momoniat, said.

As things stand, the KZN provincial government will have to find about R5 billion to cover the 7,5% salary increase the national government gave to all civil servants for the 2023 financial year. In its letter, the national Treasury made it clear that it will not be transferring additional funds to departments and government to cover the 7,5% salary increase approved by the national government.

The national Treasury would also like to clarify that no additional funds have been identified for 2023 public service co-ordinating bargaining council wage settlement

The KZN provincial Treasury said while it was committed to cost-cutting measures, it will not do anything to compromise the delivery of essential services.

“The KZN provincial Treasury presented the pending fiscal challenges facing the province to the provincial executive committee, which agreed that a special dedicated session would be required to engage further to make the essential determination of managing the potential resource challenges versus minimising the impact on essential services,” KZN provincial treasury MEC, Peggy Nkonyeni’s spokesperson, Thuba Vilane, said.

The PEC further resolved that urgent discussions must ensue with the relevant national ministers as this challenge has arisen due to the both external and internal factors, which were not of the province’s making.

Provincial departments and entities, Vilane said, would be getting instructions in due course.

Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association (PSA) union lambasted the national government’s cost-cutting measures.

“The PSA, representing more than 240000 public-sector employees, is appalled by the proposed measures, particularly the freezing of new appointments as funding was provided in the approved budget for the departments of Education, Health, and Security Services.

“The country is already crippled by a shortage of staff, especially in the health sector. The PSA condemns any initiatives that will further impact on service delivery and escalate the unemployment rate and cautions government against making irrational and irresponsible decisions,” the union said.

However, DA KZN provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said the cost-cutting measures were unavoidable. “KZN must implement treasury cost-cutting proposals or face collapse,” he said.