KZN government spending slashed

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Treasury MEC Peggy Nkonyeni on Thursday announced massive spending cuts — including on HIV and education programmes — as part of the austerity measures meant to keep the provincial government afloat.

Tabling her 2022/23 adjustments budget at the KZN Legislature, Nkonyeni said the deteriorating economic conditions have compelled the provincial government to cut spending by R1,3 billion.

As indicated by minister Godongwana in his MTBPS speech, a decision was taken to reduce government spending in-year as a result of lower revenue performance, a higher wage bill and higher projected debt-service costs.

The cuts, Nkonyeni said, were mainly around the province’s conditional grants allocations, worth R26,3 billion.

The HIV and Aids (Life Skills Education) grant under the provincial education department was cut by R3,1 million, while the Human Settlements Development grant, under the Human Settlements department, was slashed by a staggering R334,7 million.

The KZN government’s financial position has been further compromised by the fact that the provincial economy is projected to grow by only half-a-percent in the current financial year.

Despite the gloomy economic outlook, Nkonyeni — who resorted to the African proverb “However long the night, the dawn will break” to lighten the mood — was upbeat about the future.

“Despite these challenges, we remain resolute in our efforts to rehabilitate, reconstruct and reignite the growth potential of our provincial economy. This includes investment attraction through our special economic zones, as well as expanding and refocusing the functioning of our strategic Durban and Richards Bay ports as part of the KwaZulu-Natal logistics hub.”

We continue to support various emerging industries, such as maritime, cannabis and hemp, that have the potential to uplift our local economies.

“As you are aware, we successfully hosted the Cannabis Expo in Bergville recently, where significant interest by community and commercial growers was established and wherein, we hope to see … contracts concluded following the issuing of licenses to the local farmers.

“It should be applauded that in the recent quarterly labour force survey (QLFS), KwaZulu-Natal recorded the largest employment increase, while the unemployment rate has fallen by 1,6% in the third quarter of 2023,” she said.

Nkonyeni said the provincial government was relieved to receive confirmation that the national treasury was allocating R3,8 billion to fund salaries and increases.

The 2023 wage agreement was calculated to cost this province R5,4 billion.

“National Treasury is allocating R3,8 billion, specifically for the Department of Education and the Department of Health only.

“This means that the amount allocated to the province by National Treasury for the 2023 wage agreement constitutes 70% of the total required funding for the province, whilst representing 78% of what was calculated to be required by the two departments,” she said.

Nkonyeni said the provincial Treasury was also able to identify additional sources of funds to assist departments which are currently under financial pressure.

“These sources resulted in R913,2 million in provincial cash resources being available for allocation in this adjustments budget.

“There were several competing needs and the allocations made fall in line with the available resource envelope,” she said.