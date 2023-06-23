KZN government to use closed schools to empower youth

By Clive Ndou

The close to 1 000 low-enrolment schools in KwaZulu-Natal, which the provincial government is planning to close, will be put to good use.

This is according to a provincial government report tabled during yesterday’s KZN Legislature sitting.

Presented by KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer on behalf of premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the report, amongst other things, proposes that the schools be used as training centres for the province’s unemployed youth.

KZN has several non-viable schools that it plans to repurpose into centres of training for artisanal and small business skills.

The premier of KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, in her 2023 State of the Province Address delivered in February, announced that “with the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology, the province aims to convert non-viable schools into learning and training centres or community colleges for artisanal and small business skills,” the report said.

KZN Education department

According to the KZN Education Department, the affected schools, some of which have as little as ten pupils, will be closed in phases.

Pupils in schools which have been identified as non-viable will be transferred to nearby viable schools.

Despite assurances by the department that everything would be done to ensure that the closures did not result in either the dropout of pupils or the retrenchment of teachers, opposition parties remained concerned that the department will bungle the process.

Opposition parties

IFP spokesperson on education, Mntomuhle Khawula said the schools, most of which were located in rural areas, were not attracting pupils because they were dilapidated due to neglect on the part of the provincial Education Department.

The department, Khawula said, should focus on revamping the schools rather than closing them.

DA KZN spokesperson on education Imran Keeka said while the party shared the view that low-enrolment schools should be closed, it did not believe that the provincial government has a plan in place to ensure that the process was a seamless one.

[The premier] should know well enough that [taking] the first step in whatever [item] tabled, requires taxpayers’ money — which none of the intended departments have to contemplate this unfunded mandate as presented today [Wednesday], let alone any money available to them from provincial treasury.

“Nothing has been costed.”

However, Frazer, who maintained that the provincial government has a plan in place to ensure that the process of the school closures was seamless, accused opposition parties of attempting to use the matter to garner support ahead of next year’s general elections.