KZN illegal sand miners leave a trail of destruction

By Clive Ndou

Syndicates controlling KwaZulu-Natal’s lucrative sand-mining business are creating havoc within rural communities, with livestock left with no grazing land, while the artificial dams created by the digging up of land have become a death trap for villagers.

The illegal miners, who sell the sand to hardware shops and retailers dealing in building materials, have became a menace to the environment.

While the problem is widespread, members of KwaZulu-Natal Legislature conservation portfolio committee, which recently looked into the problem, came face to face with the horrors of illegal sand-mining in the eMadlangeni area (formerly Utrecht).

ALSO READ | Explosives recovered at illegal mining operation

The scale of the destruction is unprecedented. What we found even more disturbing is the fact that legitimate trucking companies and hardware business were major participants in this illegal business,” the committee’s chairperson, Sthembiso Mshengu, said.

Any person mining sand should first obtain a licence from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE). However, the bulk of the sand miners who ply their trade in KZN are unlicenced. “They are criminal syndicates who are ready to mete out violence to whoever stands in their way,” Mshengu said.

eMadlangeni

In eMadlangeni, the illegal miners left a trail of destruction, with land once used for grazing having been turned into deep ditches.

“The ditches then became artificial dams, posing a major threat to villagers, particularly kids who, at times, fall into the man-made dams. Soil erosion, which is one of the major causes for floods, has now become a major feature of the landscape,” Mshengu said.

ALSO READ | KZN police establish teams to address infrastructure crimes

DA provincial spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) Heinz de Boer, who was part of the committee’s oversight visit to eMadlangeni, blamed weak policing for the illegal sand-mining problem in the province.

The report

In a report tabled before the portfolio committee, it appears all major rivers in the province are subject to an intricate network of mining — with 45 active criminal cases being investigated.

The R2 500 fines issued to two miners are wholly inadequate, while crime intelligence operations are needed to secure evidence and affect arrests. Moreover, both national and provincial government must make provision for the confiscation of heavy equipment used by illegal miners,” he said.

According to environmental experts, illegal mining amongst other negative impacts, destroys riverine vegetation, causes erosion, pollutes water sources and reduces the diversity of animals. Apart from eMadlangeni, illegal sand mining is widespread on KZN’s South Coast, as well as eThekwini and uMshwati municipalities.

Last year, Tongaat Hulett had to bring in security after illegal sand miners invaded the company’s land in La Mercy on the North Coast.

ALSO READ | Illegal miners ordered to leave site in KwaHlathi near Ladysmith

It has been found that one of the miners extracted about 60 truckloads of sand from the land owned by Tongaat Hulett. The portfolio committee is currently compiling a report on the sand mining problem.

“The report will then be tabled before the KZN provincial legislature sitting for a resolution on this sand-mining problem,” Mshengu said