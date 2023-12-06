KZN mourns death of ‘Zulu Love Letter’ poet Mxolisi Mtshali

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Arts and Culture has joined many in celebrating Zulu Love Letter poet Mxolisi Mtshali’s life after news of his death broke on Tuesday.

Mtshali, who was a regular feature at the popular annual Poetry Africa festival, died in hospital after a short illness on Monday.

“As a department, we mourn the loss of Mxo, a self-made poet whose brilliance transcended his time.

“Mxo’s profound understanding of poetry manifested in unmatched lines and [words], notably in his masterpiece and magnum opus Zulu Love Letter,” said department spokesperson Nathi Olifant.

Olifant said to honour artists like Mtshali, the department initiated Sukasambe — a ward-based programme dedicated to identifying, developing and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

This initiative aims not only to discover artists like Mxo, but also to support existing talents, ensuring they pass on their knowledge and skill to the next generation. Sithi hamba kahle [go well] Mantshinga!

Bandile Melusi Majola said on social media: “Goodnight Mxolisi Mtshali, Mr Zulu love letter. We grew up listening to guys like you — Sbo the poet, Khumbulani Sithole and many other giants in the poetry space.

In fact, Durban used to be the centre stage of the arts in KZN. Poetry sessions at DUT and UKZN used to be on fire! I remember how we used to start at UKZN on Thursday and then go to DUT on Fridays

Poetry Africa said it was with great sadness that it learnt of Mtshali’s death.

“He was the founder of Poets in the Suit. He launched many successful Durban poets. Rest well Hlangabeza!”

Musician Toya Delazy shared a never-released song they did together. “We made this in 2010. We never released it as I got signed the next year, but everyone knows I’m a pianist first and a singer before the rave.

“I was so happy when he liked the keys I was playing for him and we were talking about releasing this in 2020, but now you are gone Buti … listening to his lyrics again, I’m just blown away at the massive talent,” added the singer.