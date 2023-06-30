KZN parties endorse proposal to erect statue of King Zwelithini

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal political parties yesterday gave the green light for plans to erect a statue of the late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu within the Provincial Legislature precinct in Pietermaritzburg.

Proposed by the KZN provincial government, the plans to honour King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu were approved during a provincial legislature sitting where ANC MPLs also called for the removal of the statue of the late British monarch, Queen Victoria, from the legislature’s precinct.

The debate on the motion to erect King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s statue within the provincial legislature precinct was attended by reigning Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who is the son of the late Zulu king.

Addressing the provincial house, ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma, who is also the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) described the honouring of King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu as the continuation of the ANC’s programme to restore the dignity of traditional leaders.

"As we gather here today to honour King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, we in the ANC view this special day as the continuation of the ANC's programme to restore the dignity of our traditional leaders," he said.

“As we gather here today to honour King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, we in the ANC view this special day as the continuation of the ANC’s programme to restore the dignity of our traditional leaders,” he said.

Political parties

IFP KZN Legislature caucus chief whip Blessed Gwala said the honouring of King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was “long overdue”.

“As the IFP, we for many years have been fighting for the recognition of our king. That’s why we believe that erecting the king’s statue here at the legislature will be a fitting tribute to the king,” he said.

However, Gwala said the statue should be erected at Ulundi, where the party wants the legislature to be relocated.

It’s a well-known fact that we already have a legislature in this province — that legislature is in Ulundi. So, the IFP will be happy if the statue of the king is erected at the correct legislature in Ulundi,” he said.

However, the EFF said the legislature in Pietermaritzburg “was not going anywhere”.

“The legislature is properly located here in Pietermaritzburg. It would be irrational to relocate the legislature to a small town which most of our people would not able to access. As the EFF, we will fight to ensure that the Legislature remains here in Pietermaritzburg,” he said.

While the DA welcomed the erection of the king statue within the KZN legislature precinct, the party said it was concerned that the ANC-led government would bungle the project.

“The king played a pivotal role in fostering unity within communities, he was for social cohesion and he was for economic development. He never used race as a weapon to divide communities,” DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said.

Given the ANC-led government’s poor track record in handling matters related to statues, Rodgers said the ruling party should not be the one to oversee the erection of King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s statue.

Before yesterday’s debate, it has been unclear as to what would happen to Queen Victoria’s statue, which for years has been standing tall at the provincial legislature precinct.

However, ANC MP and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said there should not be any confusion.

“It has to be removed. “It would be an insult to the king if his statue were to be next to that of an oppressor,” she said.