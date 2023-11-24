KZN premier grilled over 4IR expert appointment

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has come out in defence of the provincial government’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) adviser, Professor Christian Adendorff, amid plagiarism allegations against him.

The professor was previously attached to the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU).

Adendorff, who is currently the deputy chairperson of the KZN government’s 4IR Commission, was appointed by the provincial government in May along with other members of the commission.

However, DA KZN Legislature MPL Elma Rabe told Dube-Ncube that it was inappropriate for the premier to have appointed Adendorff, who has been accused of failing to acknowledge sources of the information he presented to some Eastern Cape municipalities as part of a research document he claimed was his original work.

Rabe, who was speaking on Thursday during the KZN Legislature’s oral question-and-answer session, asked Dube-Ncube to justify her decision to hire Adendorff. “He has been accused of plagiarism — how can you hire a person facing such serious allegations?” she said.

Dube-Ncube defended the provincial government’s decision to hire Adendorff. “He has not been found guilty of anything. Also, there is no investigation against him that we are aware of,” the premier said.

Adendorff, Dube-Ncube said, is “highly respected, particularly in the area of technology and 4IR”.

“He has worked with big tech companies such as Google,” she added.

Adendorff was appointed by Dube-Ncube, with the approval of the KZN Cabinet. Part of the work of the 4IR Commission is to develop a KZN government integrated 4IR strategy. The strategy is key for the provincial government as it seeks to create competitiveness in key areas ranging from agriculture to tourism and the ocean economy.

Speaking at the KZN government’s 4IR Commission’s inaugural meeting in Durban last month, Dube-Ncube said the establishment of the commission is proof that the provincial government is committed to embracing technology to speed up service delivery.

We have assembled a distinguished group of experts, including innovators and thought-leaders, who will serve as the guiding force in navigating this uncharted territory.

“Their collective knowledge and wisdom will be instrumental in shaping our nation’s approach to the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” the premier said at the time.

Adendorff was adjunct professor at the NMMU Business School before quitting the post to join the commission.