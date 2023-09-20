KZN premier on climate change mission in the U.S.

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is spearheading the campaign for developing countries to get financial help to implement measures needed to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Dube-Ncube, who is currently at the Climate Week New York City event which brings together governments from across the globe, is one of the co-chairs of the gathering taking place in the city.

Held annually, the Climate Week NYC takes place alongside the UN General Assembly. which is currently being attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dube-Ncube described the Climate Week NYC as a platform to bring to the fore challenges faced by developing countries in responding to the effects of climate change.

“As part of the underdeveloped and developing worlds we carry a clear mandate to advance the aspirations of our regions and, in particular, the African continent, for environmental justice, food security and financing of mitigation efforts.

“Our argument at this conference is that it is anomalous that the least polluters and the vulnerable, mostly found in the developing world, have been the most affected by the impacts of climate change.

Governments must strengthen implementation of current policies and strategies to hold corporates responsible for their contribution to the climate change impacts and to ensure their accountability

“The corporates on the other hand must put their monies where their values are. We urgently need a collective action to mitigate, while we largely adapt to the climate change impacts,” she said.

“The Climate Week and the engagement with the governor couldn’t have come at a more poignant time as KwaZulu-Natal and the rest of Africa are more susceptible to violent weather patterns.

“The province is still reeling from the April 2022 floods and our infrastructure has not yet fully recovered, although we are making good progress,” the premier said.

Dube-Ncube, who held discussions with the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said California, like KZN, has experienced flash floods, droughts and rising sea levels.

The Climate Week NYC is run by an NGO called The Climate Group whose role, among others, is to assist governments and business reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

While SA is among countries that have plans in place to migrate from sources of energy which create greenhouse gas emissions to cleaner energy, the transition could prove expensive for the country. According to available estimates, the transition will cost about $97 billion (R1,8 trillion).