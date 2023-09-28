KZN premier pays tribute to Aziz Pahad

By Nompilo Kunene

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday expressed her sadness at the passing of struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad, who died on Wednesday evening. He was 82 years old.

Dube-Ncube described Pahad as a freedom fighter, struggle stalwart, a dedicated public servant, and a beloved friend to many.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I, on behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, pay tribute to the late Aziz Pahad, a true hero of the South African struggle for freedom. His departure leaves an indelible void in our nation’s history and in our hearts.

Aziz Pahad was a luminary in the struggle against apartheid, dedicating his life to the noble cause of justice, equality and freedom

“As a fearless activist and an instrumental member of the African National Congress, his unwavering commitment to the anti-apartheid movement played a pivotal role in the liberation of South Africa,” said Dube-Ncube.

The premier said Pahad’s contributions were far-reaching and many. He served not only as a dedicated cadre of the ANC, but also as a diplomat and statesman, representing South Africa on the international stage with aplomb.

“His diplomatic efforts played a crucial role in garnering global support for the anti-apartheid cause, and he will forever be remembered as a symbol of resilience and unwavering commitment to justice. He will be remembered for his vocal opposition to the invasion of Iraq by the United States of America in 2003.

“Pahad’s legacy transcends generations, and his life story serves as an inspiration to all South Africans. His tireless efforts towards building a democratic and inclusive society have left an indomitable mark on our nation’s history, and we are eternally grateful for his sacrifices,” she said.

Pahad served as democratic South Africa’s first foreign affairs deputy minister from 1994 to 2008. He was the younger brother of Essop Pahad, who died in July.

Family spokesperson Dr Fazel Randera said the former member of Parliament died on Wednesday evening. The family described him as a patriot and freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the ANC and serving South Africans.

He is also mourned by countless friends, comrades and colleagues in South Africa and across the world

He added that the family would make funeral arrangements in due course.