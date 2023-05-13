KZN premier rates Africa’s Travel Indaba as a great success

By Nosipho Gumede

The 44th annual Africa’s Travel Indaba which was hosted by KwaZulu-Natal at the Durban ICC has exceeded expectations.

This is according to KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. She said the event had 8 629 delegates, hosting an impressive 21 000 meetings between exhibitors and international buyers.

“Additionally, the event featured no fewer than 1 000 international buyers and 1 023 exhibitors, who showcased an impressive array of products. Furthermore, the exhibition featured 22 African countries which had exhibition stands,” said Dube-Ncube.

ALSO READ | Traditional print watches showcased at Africa’s Travel Indaba

She added that the hosting of this Indaba has also served as a platform through which proudly South African products were showcased.

“The Department of Tourism supported 123 local small inbound tourism enterprises through its market access support programme to showcase their products and services at the Hidden Gems pavilion during Africa’s Travel Indaba,” she added.

According to the premier, the provincial government also aided over 20 KwaZulu-Natal-based companies, including small, medium and micro-sized enterprises to exhibit. She said hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba served as a boost to the tourism sector with hotel and non-hotel occupancy being reported to be at 80% in the City of Durban alone.

ALSO READ | Africa’s Travel Indaba kicks off in Durban

“In terms of the overall economic impact of the event, the estimated projected total direct tourism spend has been R45 million while the projected contribution to the gross domestic product is R130 million,” said Dube-Ncube