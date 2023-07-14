KZN premier unpacks key issues

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has assured all schools that are part of the National Schools Nutrition Programme that all food items will be delivered by July 17.

The premier was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday to reflect on key strategic issues in the province following the sitting of the provincial executive council.

Dube-Ncube said the council assessed the progress the province is making to reverse the economic impact of numerous tragedies and setbacks that engulfed it in a space of three years.

On the National Schools Nutrition Programme she said the Department of Education had put in place proper systems to monitor deliveries and all payments for the month of April and May and June have been made to all suppliers.

The nutrition programme collapsed in April when majority of the schools in the programme never received food after the first term break.

“Some payments for June were made last week and the department will continue to make payments. A positive development is that Ithala has now agreed to assist those who will need financial assistance.

Regarding … the service provider, we are still dealing with the matter through our legal services and Provincial Treasury.” She said the aim now is to determine how much supplies were delivered by the service provider and how much money was due to them.

“The department hopes to finalise the matter very soon.” The premier also reported that major progress had been made to get the province fully back on its feet after the devastating floods that wreaked havoc a year ago and the unrest in 2012.”

We are on track with our rebuilding plans and great progress has been made to restore infrastructure and to revive the economy.

“While we are certain that all affected persons are safe in temporary accommodation government secured, the focus has firmly shifted to rebuilding infrastructure and rehousing people who have lost homes through the sustainable rehabilitation and reconstruction “Building Back Better” programme,” she said.

On the unrest, she said there was a programme to provide support and relief to poor households, in order to alleviate the hardship they were going through and reduce hunger.

Dube-Ncube ended her briefing on a positive note highlighting that over the next few weeks, KwaZulu-Natal will be the theatre of vital global conversations and meaningful connections as it will host a series of Brics events that cut across various fields like gender, sport, urbanisation, infrastructure and trade.

“These will be a build-up to the Brics Summit that we will be hosting as a country in August. “Hosting these engagements will raise the profile of our province as a global economic player and will enhance its capacity to attract foreign direct investments,” she said.