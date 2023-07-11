KZN temperatures expected to gradually warm up by Thursday

By Nosipho Gumede

KZN residents can expect a break from cold weather conditions as temperatures are expected to gradually increase in the next few days.

Speaking to The Witness, South African Weather Services (SAWS) weather forecaster, Julius Mahlangu said temperatures for Thursday will be 20 degrees, with Friday’s temperatures sitting at about 22 degrees.

We are in the middle of winter so we are not expecting drastic increases or very high recoveries of the temperatures,” said Mahlangu.

Speaking on the recent blizzard and sleet that covered parts of KZN, Mahlangu said they are not expecting any snow in the next 7 days.

The recent blizzard started falling in some parts of KZN on Monday morning.

According to reports, the snow started falling in the mountainous areas of the Drakensberg since Sunday afternoon, as well as in Impendle and Underberg.

There were also reports of snowfall in the Nottingham Road area and it also continued on Monday morning.