KZN Transport Dept ready to introduce new licence numbering system

By Chanel George

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport is confident in the province’s readiness for the debut of the new licence numbering system, which will begin on Friday.

The department made the announcement over the weekend.

It said the alterations to the new licence numbering scheme are being driven by the fact that some cities have run out of numbers.

“The commencement of the new numbering system also follows a number of consultations with various stakeholders, including the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) and manufacturers of blank number plates,” read the release.

The first phase will run from December 1 until February 28, next year.

“This phase will cater for the registration of new motor vehicles, re-registration of vehicles to new owners, stolen vehicles that are recovered and re-licenced into the owner’s name and government vehicles,” said the department.

The second phase will begin on March 1, with all car owners migrating from the current system to the new system.

“Throughout the 24-month implementation period, motorists will be given 21 months, starting from March 1, to voluntarily migrate to the new system, after which it will be mandatory,” said the department.

It added that it has tested the national traffic information system (Enatis) and can affirm that it is now capable of activating the new numbering scheme, which is backed by the RTMC.

Enatis is used for the registration and licensing of vehicles — it ensures that the stolen vehicle details are communicated and prevents the fraudulent re-registration of stolen vehicles.

On Monday, the provincial motor licensing bureaus (MLBs) and Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) were workshopped on changes brought about by the system and its requirements.

The department said registering authorities in the province will also be provided with ongoing support to ensure that the implementation is met with limited challenges, if any at all.

The new number plate system will not depict the towns and demarcation but will instead have a continual numbering system.

The department added that the new security features will also assist in the fight against crime.