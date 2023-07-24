KZN’s anti-crime drive

By Clive Ndou

With KwaZulu-Natal residents at the receiving end of the current wave of crime sweeping through the province, authorities want communities to play a central role in the fight against crime, including gender-based violence (GBV).

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who will hold an anti-crime imbizo in uMhlabuyalingana under the uMkhanyakude District Municipality in northern KZN on Monday, wants residents to play an “activist” role in the combating of crime.

Given that perpetrators generally live among the communities they prey on, Dube-Ncube urged the province’s residents to work with law enforcement agencies in exposing them. This as Dube-Ncube’s provincial government is also battling a surge in cross-border crime, particularly around the province’s border towns like those under the uMkhanyakude District Municipality.

In March, the provincial government’s strategy to transform ordinary citizens into crimefighters suffered a major blow when Manguzi-based prominent anti-crime activist Sandile Tembe was shot dead. Apart from the mobilisation of communities, the premier said, the provincial government was also working on a number of initiatives aimed at arresting the province’s crime problem.

“Premier Dube-Ncube will also unveil a contractor that is tasked with erecting the new jersey barriers, which is a high concrete barricade wall that is being built as a deterrent to prevent the theft of vehicles in South Africa [that are] taken across the Mozambiquan border by crime syndicates.

These barricades will assist law enforcement and the border management authority to curb cross-border crime in the region.

“The premier will highlight partnerships with the private sector, which will see the introduction of technological advances and solutions in the fight against crime,” the Premier’s Office said.

According to recent crime statistics, KZN has one of the highest crime rates in the country. The high levels of crime, particularly the kind of crimes targeting women, last Saturday saw Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini joining the campaign against crime.

The king, who participated in a walk against GBV and femicide in Umlazi, south of Durban, called on men to desist from committing acts of violence against women. “The situation makes one doubt if we are real men.

I am pleading with you my people because even the late king [Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu] spoke strongly about this disgraceful act — that a woman must never be abused

“We are gathered here to strongly condemn this behaviour and to talk among ourselves as men.

If you are one of those men who are abusing women and children, you must stop it,” he added.

In a message read during Saturday’s march, IFP founder current Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the country’s “ineffective justice system” was making it difficult for victims of GBV to even open a criminal case against their attackers.

“Statistics tells us that only one in nine women [who] are raped … report to the police. The fact is that reporting sexual offences has decreased over time as a result of decreasing trust in the justice system that is ineffective in prosecuting the perpetrators,” said Buthelezi.