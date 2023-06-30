Ladysmith residents want to grill Ramaphosa

By Clive Ndou

Residents of Mhlumayo outside the Ladysmith CBD on Friday morning were in a jovial mood as they awaited President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is scheduled to address them on Friday afternoon.

The residents, who started arriving at the Oqugwini Sport Field where Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold an Imbizo (meeting with the community, as early as 9am, are hoping that Ramaphosa will come up with solutions to their problems, which include poverty and unemployment bringing development in the area.

Residents

Thembeka Mdluli, an unemployed mother of three, said it would be for the first time a president would be visiting the area.

“We have never seen a president in this area. As you can see people have come out in big numbers. They are really looking foward to talk directly with the President.

We have lots of problems in this area. There are no jobs, not water or electricity. Given that most of the people, even MECs and Premiers have failed to assist us, we are hoping that the President will intervene as he is in charge of the entire government” she said.

The Mhlumayo area forms part the UThukela Municipality currently struggling to meet the needs of its resident.

The municipality, which is currently under administration, is going through acute water and electricity supply challenges.

The water and electricity supply challenges in the area were last month exacerbated after one of the main substations caught fire during an explosion.

Currently under the control of the IFP, the municipality last year lost key infrastructure following devastating floods which left several buildings around the Ladysmith CBD submerged in water.

Compounding the residents’ woes is the current leadership struggle between the ANC and the IFP at the municipality.

Siphiwe Shange, who is one of the residents attending Fridays Imbizo, said he decided to be part of the meeting despite the fact he was a member of the IFP, a party currently at loggerhead with the Ramaphosa-led ANC.

At the end of the day, Ramaphosa is the President of the entire country. So, I think it’s the right thing for me to come to the Imbizo and tell him about the community’s daily struggles.

“The government has been making a lot of promises to us but none of those promises materialised. We want the President to explain to us why his government has turned it’s back on us,” he said.

Ministers, MECs and mayors, will accompany Ramaphosa to the Imbizo.