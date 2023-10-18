Lawyer defends president’s decision over Zulu throne

By Chris Ndaliso

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal team tore into reigning Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s opponents during the second day of the battle for the Zulu throne at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa was defending his decision to grant a certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu, which led to the subsequent coronation. One of the king’s opponents, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, has accused Ramaphosa of not fully consulting with the royal family before making his decision.

Zulu Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma and Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu are fighting against the ascent of the reigning king to the throne.

Among the arguments they presented were that the president was wrong to take a decision based on the submission of the late Zulu prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and that he should not have based his decision on the judgment of KZN deputy judge president Isaac Madondo, who early last year dismissed three applications by the king’s immediate family members to stop him from ascending the throne.

Ramaphosa’s lawyer, advocate Marumo Moerane, said the president’s decision to recognise the King was valid. He said Madondo’s ruling was never appealed, and that the president’s decision was informed by that judgment, and the submission made by the late Buthelezi.

“In reference to Prince Buthelezi, the applicants say the president should not rely on his submission. Justice Madondo, however, found that Prince Buthelezi is the only person authorised to convene royal meetings and no one has done that before. We submit that the president’s reliance on the judgment is valid,” said Moerane.

He said the president was entitled to rely on Buthelezi’s submission by virtue of his knowledge of the Zulu tradition and processes of anointing a king.

“Prince Mbonisi has failed to make a case to show there was a dispute in the royal household [regarding this matter]. Instead, in a letter, Prince Mbonisi said he would abide by the decision on who the king is. It is common that Prince Mbonisi brought several cases [and] he lost all of them.”

King Misuzulu’s lawyer, advocate Cedric Puckrin, SC, echoed Moerane’s argument about Buthelezi, adding that the latter invited the royal family members in his capacity as the traditional Zulu prime minister to discuss the succession issue before the day of the coronation.

He said Buthelezi welcomed all the attendees and was happy to see that all members of the royal family were present. Buthelezi, according to Puckrin, then introduced the nominated new King to all the family members.

Outside court, Prince Mthokozisi Mahlobo, King Misuzulu’s cousin, confirmed that everyone was invited at the meeting where Buthelezi announced Misuzulu as the heir to the throne.

“Let not people make it as if some were sidelined. Everyone, all the royal houses were represented in that meeting, so for the matter to be in the courts is just sending the wrong message to the people,” said Mahlobo.