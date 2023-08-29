Learner transport: DA welcomes R260 million boost

By Clive Ndou

The DA on Monday welcomed the provincial government’s decision to inject R260 million into the KwaZulu-Natal’s learner transport programme (LTP).

Last week Education MEC Mbali Frazer announced that the programme, which was in danger of collapsing due to inadequate funding, would receive an additional R260 million.

DA provincial education spokesperson Imran Keeka said thousands of KZN pupils would have been forced to drop out of school had the department not found the money.

“Had this latest adjustment, as announced by the MEC, not been made, 74 000 KZN learners, from 400 schools would not have been able to get to school.”

“Added to the DA’s concerns are the ongoing issues of learners who are illegally overloaded on transport funded by the Department of Education (DoE), along with those transported within an unregulated informal sector,” he said.

The R260 million that has been made available for the programme, Keeka said, would be of no value if the province’s pupils were to continue being ferried in unsafe transport.

“The DA will continue to monitor the implementation and funding of KZN’s LTP to ensure a safe service for our learners. We will also continue to advocate for more funding from National Treasury to allow greater access for more children …”

The provincial government injects the additional funds at a time when the KZN Education Department is planning to close several low enrolment schools across the province.

According to the department, pupils from the affected schools would be provided with transport to attend other nearby schools.

There have been concerns that the provincial government’s budget cuts which in previous years saw funds allocated to the learner transport slashed, would result in the department being unable to provide pupils from low enrolment schools with transport.