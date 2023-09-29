Legislature debates water report

By Chanel George

A debate took place yesterday at the KZN provincial Legislature on the conclusions of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over water problems in the province.

The commission criticised municipalities and water service authorities for failing to protect citizens’ rights to adequate clean water. Poor or no access to water remains a daily challenge for many KZN households, towns, schools, businesses and other organisations throughout the province.

ALSO READ | Relief for Durban residents after water issues addressed

The commission investigated the extent of the challenges faced by communities in KZN in terms of access to clean drinking water and the systemic nature of human rights violations, among others.

Its investigation into water service delivery found that vital infrastructure is collapsing owing to neglect, lack of investment, corruption, and a lack of skills and capacity to maintain it in order to meet the commodity’s spiraling demand.

ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma argued that while some findings by the SAHRC are true, the legacies of the apartheid regime had a role to play in the issues highlighted in the inquiry.

“I feel the commission did not delve deeper into the problems faced by KZN municipalities, as they have faced many challenges such as the April floods, which caused major damage to infrastructure,” said Duma.

He said millions of South Africans have been connected to running water and electricity by the ANC in rural settlements.

DA leader in the Legislature Francois Rodgers said that critical infrastructure is collapsing due to rampant neglect, corruption and a lack of skills.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi wants to change ‘costly’ water supply deal with uMgungundlovu

“The commission’s provincial office received more than 600 complaints regarding the water issues they faced.”

These complaints relate to wide-spread water shortages in communities, in some instances no access to water for more than seven days, inconsistent water supply, water disconnection, lack of alternative measures such as the provision of water tankers, poor water quality, polluted water in some instances and water billing issues.

In response to Duma, Rodgers said that the time for racial play and blaming apartheid is over.

“The people need answers and solutions.

“The ANC can no longer deny that the province is indeed in a crisis,” said Rodgers.