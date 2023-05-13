Load shedding causing ‘total collapse’ of public service

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The severe impact of load shedding is threatening “a total collapse” of the public service in the province.

This is according to the KZN South African Local Government Association (Salga), that said it would be irresponsible for local government not to act against the severe impact of load shedding, especially in rural areas.

“Considering the risks we now face, the view of Salga KZN is that the public service, particularly the local government funding framework, is nearing total collapse,” said Salga provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli, speaking at a media briefing in Durban on Friday.

ALSO READ | KZN still does not have emergency response plan for load shedding

Ntuli said the power outages have had a detrimental impact on various aspects of society, particularly on businesses and the ability of municipalities to deliver quality services to communities. He said for rural communities, the lack of electricity has hit much harder as there are unannounced outages and stages, and some communities are without electricity for more than 10 hours a day.

The leadership of Salga in KZN is adamant that the livelihood of municipal workers and the communities they service is in grave danger. READ MORE Case against 65 alleged July unrest instigators postponed

He added that the power outages don’t only mean municipal buildings are unable to operate to their full capacity in the absence of electricity, but necessities like water provision are directly impacted. “Water and electricity are intrinsically linked; one cannot be supplied without the other.

“Electricity is used in the water sector for pumping raw water treatment systems, potable water distribution as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater and water discharge. At reservoirs, some pumps push water into the tower, providing enough pressure to feed the water supply network, especially for high-lying areas.”

He said municipalities are currently spending exorbitant amounts on diesel to make sure wastewater is processed even during load shedding to prevent spillage into the ocean and rivers. Ntuli said load shedding has had a ripple effect on everyone, as for municipalities to be able to afford Eskom and water board tariff increases they must impose a higher tariff hike on their customers.

ALSO READ | Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding

He said exorbitant tariff increases lead to illegal connections which reflect a loss of revenue in municipalities. Ntuli said the continual power outages render councils and businesses at the mercy of generators as well as diesel costs.

“Diesel generators are not designed to run for extended hours on end and thus they suffer breakdowns frequently. Above all, generating emergency localised electricity supply is a severe cost to Salga members.”

Ntuli said Salga KZN is planning to lobby national structures such as the National Council of Provinces, the National Executive Committee and other provinces to support a vital policy intervention to support municipalities in dealing with load shedding.

ALSO READ | uMgungundlovu aims to protect industry from load shedding through IPPs

At a minimum, he said national Treasury and the financial and fiscal commission (FFC) should respond with fiscal bailouts not only for Eskom but for the municipalities and consumers as well.

Municipal risk managers will meet later this month to develop a risk assessment report which will be presented to mayors and managers in July at the provincial members assembly.

Ntuli encouraged all municipalities to participate in it