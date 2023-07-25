Local KZN Cannabis growers invited to Cannabis Expo

By Witness Reporter

Local KZN cannabis growers will be able to put their skills to the test to determine who grows the best buds of them all, at this year’s Cannabis expo.

The Cannabis Expo is hosting The Best Bud Competition at Suncoast in Durban this week.

According to a statement released by the expo, the Cannabis Expo Best Bud Competition aims to find the best cannabis grown in KZN.

“Whether you specialise in the relaxing effects of indica, the energetic buzz of sativa, or the perfect blend in a hybrid strain, there’s a category for you to showcase your skills,” read the statement.

They added that industry experts have been selected as the judges who will base their decisions on smell, taste, trichomes, strength, flush and presence of seeds.

The judges will carefully evaluate each entry based on these factors to select the top buds in each category. The judging panel consists of experienced individuals who are passionate about cannabis,” they added.

According to the organisers, the winner of each category will be given the chance to become a cannabis entrepreneur, and win complimentary expo space and exposure for their cannabis business at a future cannabis Expo valued at R50 000.

Winners and participants will also be given certificates as tokens of appreciation for their exceptional cultivating skills and will serve as a testament to the dedication and expertise exhibited by the growers.

How to enter the competition

KZN cannabis home growers or participating cannabis clubs or dispensaries have been encouraged to enter the competition by filling in the online form www.thecannabisexpo.co.za/best-buds and to make sure to provide accurate and detailed information about the entry to give the judges a clear understanding of your bud’s unique qualities.

The competition is set to take place on the opening day of The Cannabis Expo, on Friday and the Cannabis Expo takes place from July 28-30 at Suncoast Durban from 10am each day. Tickets are available at www.thecannabisexpo.co.za.