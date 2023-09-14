Local KZN woman has been crowned Miss Earth South Africa 2023

By Witness Reporter

Zabelo Hlabisa, a former Miss Durban University of Technology (DUT) student, was crowned Miss Earth SA 2023 at a recent event in Johannesburg on Saturday.

A press release by DUT said that Hlabisa, who is pursuing her master’s degree in management sciences, impressed the judges with her dedication and passion for taking care of the environment and the people who inhabit it.

She is also a fully-trained traditional healer.

Hlabisa managed to take the crown from nine other finalists and she made an impression on the United Nations co-ordinator in South Africa, who was inspired by Hlabisa’s work, said DUT.

Hlabisa’s goal is to raise concerns about South African citizens’ education on environmental issues.

I want to embark on roadshows, introducing green infrastructure solutions, especially to schools and low income communities, on the impact of climate change,” she said.

“Miss Earth South Africa is an organisation that focuses more on empowering young women and also taking care of the environment and its people. You cannot just take care of the environment and forget the people who live in it,” she said.

She added that the Miss Earth project has many facets that people do not know about that she aims to educate others about.

Going forward, we will be looking at those interventions, feeding more people and doing a lot more for our country as a whole.

She said that she is ecstatic at the opportunity to represent South Africa at Miss Earth in Vietnam in December this year.