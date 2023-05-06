Local take on royal coronation

By Shorné Bennie

The world will watch Saturday as King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The 74-year-old monarch will be the oldest royal to accede to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, reigned for 70 years and died in September last year.

King Charles became heir apparent in 1952 at the age of three and his investiture took place in 1969.

For the coronation, local fans of the royal family, royal watchers and self-proclaimed royalists will be celebrating the day by watching the event, which will be broadcast worldwide.

Retired history teacher and self-acclaimed royalist, Theunis Eloff (73), who started following the royals when he was three years old, will spend the day watching the coronation on Youtube.

I will be watching the proceedings and ceremony, while toasting with a good South African sparkling wine. I will also be hosting a lunch the following Sunday to celebrate with a few friends.

He believes the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II will make a great king. He said he will be praying for the reigns of both King Charles and Zulu King Misuzulu ka Bhekuzulu.

“King Charles III will make a good king as he has an added advantage. He gained a lot of wisdom from his mother and how she did things over the years.

“Queen Elizabeth II battled a little over the years. [In the early years] she [mainly] had Winston Churchill and I feel at times he misled her. King Charles III is a bit stubborn but I believe he has one of the wisest councils in the Princess Royal, Anne. She has a good head on her shoulders and she will advise him along the way,” said Eloff.

He added that Queen consort Camilla, who will officially take on the title of queen following the coronation, will serve her title well.

Eloff said that he distinctly remembers his mother taking him to watch the coronation reel of Queen Elizabeth at the Playhouse when he was three years old.

This spurred his interest in the royal family. He said his interest has thrived since his retirement.

Residents

Pietermaritzburg resident, Shamima Sheik, said her mother Zohra Buckus, who is a huge supporter of the royal family will be celebrating the coronation with a festive meal for the family.

“I remember when Charles married Diana, when I got home from school, there was a delicious meal of briyani and a dessert just like we had a wedding.

She always does this to celebrate any milestones for the royal family. So, she will watch the coronation and thereafter we will sit down to a delicious meal together

Another Pietermaritzburg resident and teacher, Debbie Moodley Sukhoo, said she will be watching the coronation with her family but she also wishes there was more transformation in the British royal family. “My family and I will fleetingly watch the coronation of King Charles III. We will definitely have an honest conversation with our children about the monarchy, what it represents, the past and future of it.

“Although British and all, it represents great global power and influence. It is disheartening that they have not transformed with the times. Having a monarchy like that of Britain encourages segregation and powers unnecessary strata in society,” said Sukhoo.

Durban resident Sashveer Arjoon said he is not bothered about the British royal family and would rather focus on the issues that the country is facing. “I would rather concentrate on fixing South Africa. We have load shedding and water shedding almost the whole day,” said Arjoon.

Shallaine Naidoo commented on The Witness Facebook page that she will probably watch the coronation. “The entire monarchy seems to be falling apart with all the scandals, it makes no difference to us. “They are not teaching us anything. For me it won’t change our country. I probably will watch to see how it’s crumbling,” said Naidoo.

Establishments such as the Humphrey’s of Hebron on the Midlands Meander will be hosting a country fair where the coronation will be screened.

The coronation will also be broadcast on BBC Lifestyle (Dstv channel 174) and Youtube