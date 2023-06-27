Localised flooding expected for parts of KZN

By Nosipho Gumede

The South African Weather services has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain, which may lead to localised flooding in parts of KZN.

Reports of localised flooding have surfaced in the South of Durban, with people sharing videos and pictures of flooded roads on different social media platforms.

According to the weather warning, higher intensities are predicted over the central and northern coastal area and western interior from 10am on Tuesday, 27 June, until 2am on Wednesday, 28 June.

The weather office also issued an Orange level 6 weather warning for disruptive rain for Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umzumbe areas from 11am until 11pm.

The weather office said the widespread showers and thundershowers are expected to persist along the South Coast of KZN.

“Margate and Port Edward reported 89 and 49mm respectively from Monday into Tuesday morning. Models indicate that more rainfall is still expected in places over the Ugu District Municipality on Tuesday, subsiding in the early hours of Wednesday.

They said the impact might be flooding of roads, bridges and settlements (formal and informal), danger to life (fast-flowing streams/deep waters), major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded, disruption to essential services (water, electricity, communication, etc). and damage to mud-based houses.

eThekwini Municipality

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has urged the public to be cautious as the inclement weather may result in fast flowing streams and deep water.

We also advised the public to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams and to take caution when travelling,” read the statement.

It added that they will update the public should there be any changes in the weather prediction.

Cogta

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has also announced it has activated all disaster management services in the affected areas.

“The teams stand ready to respond promptly and effectively wherever necessary. We strongly advise residents to closely monitor water levels and relocate to higher ground to avoid any potential disasters,” read the statement.

It urged residents to contact their local leadership, should they experience any difficulties.