Magistrate in spotlight in Samrem investigation

By Witness Reporter

The South African Minority Rights Equality Movement on Friday dismissed allegations made in an online news publication this week against it and its convenor, Pietermaritzburg senior magistrate Ashin Singh.

In a statement issued on Friday, Samrem dismissed the allegations against both Singh and the organisation as “baseless and vexatious”.

ALSO READ | PMB-based rights group Samrem rejects rates hike

Chairperson Daleep Lutchman said both Singh and Samrem would issue statements early next week.

We are fearless in addressing both corruption and minority oppression. We stand for the truth and our integrity remains intact

According to the article in the Daily Maverick, the NPA investigating directorate and the magistrates’ commission have been asked to investigate Singh for allegedly perjuring himself to protect SAPS crime intelligence boss Major-General Deena Moodley, who was reportedly the subject of disciplinary processes.

ALSO READ | Local attorney to the rescue

According to the article, Singh claimed close ties to crime intelligence and to Zuma and his family.

The co-author of the article, Sam Sole of amaBhungane, said the news organisation had seen documents that suggest Samrem received at least R250 000 from crime intelligence coffers.

According to the article, Singh provided alibis to legitimise Moodley’s use of secret intelligence funds.