Man shot and killed at a Durban taxi rank

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Police say taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out after a man was shot and killed at a taxi rank in Pinetown on Tuesday.

According to the police the murder took place at the KwaNdengezi taxi rank on Anderson Road in Pinetown.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Pinetown police were investigating a case of murder.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival at the scene, a body of a 25-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

He said the killers were unknown and the motive for the killing was yet to be established, however taxi-related violence could not be ruled out.

This shooting followed another shooting incident that claimed the lives of four taxi drivers in the Port Shepstone area south of Durban on the same day.