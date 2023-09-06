Man who threw boiling oil on his wife sentenced to 16 years

By Witness Reporter

The Ladysmith Regional Court has sentenced Rodgers Zondo (49) to 16 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of his wife Ntoleng Zondo (45) in December 2022.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said on the day of the incident, Ntoleng was sleeping in her room when she woke up to the smell of burning oil.

“She went into the kitchen to find Rodgers there with a pot on the stove. After returning to her room, she noticed that the smell had gotten stronger.”

‘She went to investigate when she was confronted by Rodgers with a pot of boiling oil. She grabbed a nearby item to protect herself.

“She asked him what he was doing and then when she peered out to look at him, he threw the boiling oil at her.”

Ramkisson-Kara said Ntoleng immediately fled the house and was assisted by her neighbours. She suffered third-degree burns and was hospitalised for several months due to the extent of her injuries. She also needed extensive skin grafts.

She said Rodgers was arrested the following day.

In court, Ramkisson-Kara said Regional Court Prosecutor Ashina Devi Singh submitted a victim impact statement, compiled by Ntoleng, and facilitated by court preparation officer Victoria Griffith.

“In her statement, Ntoleng said that her husband had failed her.

“She said she feels as if she had failed herself, by not noticing the ‘red flags.’ She now avoids cooking as the sound of oil in a pot and the smell brings back traumatic memories.

“She also has to undergo psychiatric treatment as a result of this incident, and she is still receiving physio and occupational therapy due to the injuries.”

In sentencing Rodgers, Ramkisson-Kara said the court deviated from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment, taking his age and that there was no previous history of abuse in the marriage, as substantial and compelling reasons for the deviation.

He was declared unfit to possess a firearm and the court ruled that Ntoleng has the right to make representations at the stage when Rodgers is considered for parole.