Manhunt launched for Umlazi Mass shooters 

By Nosipho Gumede

Police in Umlazi have launched a manhunt for four suspects who are allegedly behind a mass shooting that took place on Friday night in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, six people were shot dead, and one was critically injured at Q Section in Umlazi.

He said information at this stage suggests that four suspects stormed into a house just before midnight and shot two people who were inside the house.

One person was shot inside a backroom whilst the fourth person was shot next to the outside toilet. He was also found with burn wounds. The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement which is just a few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack,” said Netshiunda.

He added that two of the three people were certified dead at the scene, and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Netshiunda said it is believed that one of the suspects was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his ID accidentally and he believed that one of the victims had it as he demanded it before shooting them.

Suspects identified

“Three of the suspects have been identified and a 72-hour mobilization of maximum resources has been activated in search of the suspects,” said Netshiunda.

He added that police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police or call crime stop on 08600 10111 or to alert the police via the MySAPS App.