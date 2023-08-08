Manhunt underway for two suspects involved in shootout with cops in Inanda

By Nosipho Gumede

A manhunt is underway for two men who evaded arrest after a shootout with police in Inanda on Monday night.

Inanda police also have opened four cases of attempted murder and two inquest dockets after two suspects were fatally wounded in the shooting.

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the incident happened in the Amatikwe area of Inanda, where four police officers were on duty, doing routine patrols in a marked police vehicle along Mafukuzela Highway.

The police spotted a car with no rear registration plats and instructed the car to pull over but the driver defied police orders and drove off.

He said the police gave chase and before they knew it, the men of law found themselves under gunfire coming from the occupants of the vehicle.

“The police officers returned fire and the driver of the car lost control and it crashed. The driver and one passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, three men were found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Two of them were certified dead at the scene whereas the other was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound.

He added that a double barrel shotgun and two pistols were found in possession of the suspects.