MEC hands over state-of-the-art braille machine

After making a request for a Braille machine in December 2019, Zizameleni Action Group’s prayers have finally been answered.

Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza on Tuesday handed over a Note Touch Plus 32 tablet Braille machine to the non-profit organisation.

This machine is an innovative tool that converts text into Braille, allowing visually impaired people to read and write using the tactile system.

The specialised device, which cost R100 000, will help the organisation to empower the visually impaired people it serves to access information and communicate effectively.

The donation is in line with the department’s vision of ensuring no member of society is left behind in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Khoza said no one ever thought the day would come.

We are happy that after we had made a commitment to help the organisation, we were finally able to deliver. This is why we are known as the Department of Social Development.

We do not make unfulfilled promises because we are committed to servicing disabled people and ensuring that they have equal opportunities to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We believe that by providing access to innovative technologies, we can empower disabled individuals to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to the development of our province and country. This machine will assist members of the organisation who are visually impaired to read and write with ease.”

Zizameleni group chairperson Mduduzi Ngidi said many lives will be changed for the better because of the machine.