MEC Hlomuka blasts cops

Chris Ndaliso

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka has tasked personnel from his department to follow up on allegations of negligence at the Taylors Halt police station.

This follows allegations that the station’s police have failed to act on information brought to them by a local businessman and the area’s CPF member.

This after the man’s business was broken into and some of his assets and goods stolen.

Hlomuka has lambasted what he called “poor police conduct” and the “lack of commitment” displayed by the investigating officer on the matter after Taylors Halt businessman Sthembiso Sithole opened a case on November 1.

This after his premises were broken into and machinery and other equipment was stolen.

We are duty-bound to ensure that police officers execute their duties of enforcing the law to the letter. It is inconceivable that an investigating officer would show this much disregard and display such incompetence towards the oath he took to uphold the law.

He added that monitoring and evaluating police performance is his department’s primary mandate.

“As a department, we will not rest until the complainant [Sithole] finds justice and the criminals who broke into his business are brought to book and face the might of the law,” he said.

The Witness reported on Thursday that alleged rogue police officers continue to damage the image of the police service and that people are losing interest in reporting criminal incidents to their nearest stations. Sithole, who has lost welding machinery and airtime worth about R2 000 when his tuck shop was broken into, said the lack of interest by the police to resolve the case was testimony of the “rot” in the police system.

Sithole’s shop was broken into on October 30 and he reported the matter to the Taylors Halt police on November 1. He has since been following up on the matter with no indication from the police as to how far the case has gone. He, with the assistance of an area CPF member, has managed to identify the culprit and the house where the stolen goods are hidden and took the information to the police.

A source close to the matter told The Witness that the Vulindlela CPF and police top brass from the province had a meeting and the matter topped the agenda. “It was behind closed doors. [Sithole’s] matter was raised after it was reported in The Witness and a number of other issues pertaining to the functioning [or lack thereof] of that police station were also raised.

“This is disturbing because if you catch a suspected criminal you are expected to hand them over to the police. If you have information and evidence of where crime proceeds or stolen goods are hidden, and you go to the place and positively identify such goods, why then would the police wait for so long before they make their move?”

The person who spilled the beans on the suspect has been chased with a knife by the suspect, who happens to be roaming free. How safe then is the person who spilled the beans? Sometimes this is why people decide to look the other way when crime is committed

Vulindlela CPF chairperson Sam Zondi confirmed the meeting and said the issue has been resolved. “The stolen goods are with the police and the suspect is known and the police are looking for him. There are different divisions in that police station, so if you are not happy with the manner in which your matter is handled, go to the immediate supervisor of the person who is handling your case. If that fails, report to the station commander.

I can’t comment any further on the matter without consultation with those in charge of the police station,” said Zondi. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda only said: “The police recovered a machine used to make fried chips on Thursday, December 29, 2022 and it was handed to the rightful owner on Friday, December 30, 2022. The suspect is known and police are hot on his heels.”

Sithole, however, said he was still not happy because he only recovered the potato chip-making machine while his grinder, welding machine, airtime and airtime printing machine are still missing.

He said had the police acted when he brought the information about the whereabouts of the stolen goods, they could have been recovered.