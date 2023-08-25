MEC Khoza paves way for seamless NPO funding

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Quarterly disbursements will be made to all non-profit organisations (NPOs), but stringent monitoring and accountability measures will be enforced.

This was stressed by the KZN Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, on Thursday at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall. She was introducing a ground-breaking strategy aimed at empowering NPOs and bolstering their impact.

“Transparent handling of public funds is non-negotiable and NPOs must adhere to compliance standards according to the Sector Funding Policy. This is our shared responsibility as part of government,” said Khoza.

ALSO READ | DA slams door on member implicated in corruption at Durban NPO

NPOs will now receive payments in organised intervals, a consensus reached through collaboration between the department and Provincial Treasury. “We have more than 600 NPOs who are relying solely on our department to get funds.”

Khoza acknowledged the NPO sector’s invaluable contribution in extending services and support to even the remotest corners of the province. She emphasised that NPOs serve as a crucial conduit between the Department of Social Development and the communities they serve, facilitating swift and effective responses to the needs of citizens.

In the coming months we are embarking on a transformative approach to subsidy payments, ensuring that NPOs receive their funding proactively.

“This visionary strategy aims to empower the sector with the financial stability required to efficiently manage operations, allocate resources and, most importantly, provide indispensable services to those dependent on them,” the MEC said.

Head of department Neliswe Vilakazi expressed confidence in the transformative outcomes of the initiative, emphasising its potential to bridge past disparities.

“Our commitment to uplift and empower our province’s people remains unwavering. We will collaborate with NPOs to explore alternative funding sources beyond government’s support, ensuring a sustainable future.”

ALSO READ | DA calls for an audit of ECD facilities in the province

Chief financial officer Senzo Zungu said they engaged with Provincial Treasury to give them more than 8,3% in the first month of a quarter, so that their NPOs are paid. He said by so doing, all the NPO’s will be paid on time.

Sthe Ncemo of a youth organisation called Uthingolwami Youth Foundation, from Ixopo, said they welcome this programme as it will help them budget accordingly.