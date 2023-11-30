MEC Nkonyeni to table KZN mini budget

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Treasury MEC Peggy Nkonyeni is set to table the province’s mini budget, widely expected to be anchored on austerity measures and the shifting of funds by some cash-strapped departments.

Nkonyeni is tabling the province’s budget amid concerns that government could soon run out of money.

Since 2020, the country’s economy has faced major hurdles, ranging from Covid-19 to floods.

While the government has an economic recovery plan in place, the country’s electricity supply challenges are making it difficult for the economy to recover within the timeframes set out by government.

In KZN, the financial woes have been exacerbated by the 7,5% civil servants’ salary increase implemented by the national government at the beginning of the year.

Unlike in previous years where the National Treasury funded the civil servants’ salary increases, KZN and the other provinces had to find the money for the current year’s increases within their own budgets. As a result, the KZN provincial government was forced to divert about R5 billion of its budget towards salaries.

While the National Treasury has since transferred funds to the provincial Health and Education departments to assist them cushion the financial blow caused by the 7,5% salary increase, most of the province’s departments are struggling to honour their financial obligations as a result of the drying up of financial streams.

Nkonyeni is expected to use the province’s mini budget to also outline steps which her department will take to rescue the province’s cash-strapped departments.