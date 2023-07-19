Minister Dlamini-Zuma calls for youth to counter anti-Brics narrative

By Clive Ndou

The minister in the Presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has called on young people from Brics countries to counter the narrative seeking to cast the alliance in a bad light.

Addressing delegates at the Brics Youth Summit in Durban on Tuesday, Dlamini-Zuma said the negative portrayal of the alliance — comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — was designed to reproduce patterns of imperialism, including inequality.

As Brics Youth Leaders, you have the responsibility to be historical enough to separate facts about Brics from the dominant Eurocentric narratives of the world.

“These narratives are mere western representations of our nations aimed at reproducing old patterns of domination and control of the world at all cost. You need to invest in an accurate version of your past in order to take the wheel and steer this Brics train of freedom and multipolarity towards its logical and intended destination,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) executive chairperson Asanda Luwaca described Brics as an important vehicle for the development of young people residing in member countries.

“We have been brought together by an important international alliance that has been making significant strides in shaping the global landscape.

“Together, these Brics nations hold tremendous potential for collaboration and growth. Furthermore, South Africa’s membership in Brics amplifies our voice on important global issues. We can address challenges such as poverty, unemployment and inequality coupled with sustainable development, climate change and social inequality more effectively when working with those who share a common vision.”

“Through collaboration, we can share best practices, exchange knowledge and create innovative solutions that benefit not only amongst the youth of South Africa, but also those across the Brics community,” Luwaca said.

The Brics Youth Summit, which Dlamini-Zuma opened at Inkosi Albert Luthuli (ICC) in Durban, forms part of a series of events in the build- up to the Brics Summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg next month.

The Brics Summit, which will be attended by the leaders of the five countries, came under the global spotlight when the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the ICC, Putin is suspected of human rights violations in connection with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As signatory to the Hague Convention, which gave birth to the ICC, South Africa is under obligation to arrest Putin should he attend next month’s Brics Summit.

Formed in 2009, Brics is viewed as an alternative to the increasing global influence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) member countries. Most of the Nato member states support Ukraine and are opposed to Putin’s decision to declare war on Ukraine.

South Africa, which has opted for a non-aligned stance in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, has been criticised by some Nato countries for its stance on the war. However, addressing Brics Political Parties Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said SA’s stance on the Russia/Ukraine conflict was a correct one.

“We are for the silencing of the guns in Ukraine,” he said