Minister promises to send help to displaced families in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamabolo Kubayi will be sending professional engineers to properly assess the damage to homes following Tuesday’s storm in Durban.

Kubayi said the department will also be looking into the provision of building vouchers to help families to rebuild their homes.

The Minister along with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube as well as eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda led a government visit to the community of Inanda to assess damage.

In Inanda, 36 people spent the night at the Maoti Community Hall. There is one reported fatality in Zwelisha where a man was washed away by raging waters. Search and rescue teams continued searching for him on Wednesday.

Speaking at hall, the Premier echoed the Minister’s words, adding that temporary accommodation would be provided to some displaced families.

Mayor Kaunda said the city’s rescue and emergency teams worked throughout last night and they responded to more than 100 calls for assistance.

They rescued people that were trapped in their properties and on the roads, especially in the PINK area (Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu). Other areas affected areas include Pinetown, St Wendolins, Nazareth, New Germany, Westville, Reservoir Hills, Umkomaas, Mbumbulu and Folweni.”

Kaunda said the City’s multi-disciplinary teams such as Water, Electricity, Roads, Parks are in various communities to ensure that services are restored and that infrastructure is repaired swiftly. Many areas lost power, but technicians have begun restoring it.

Some roads remain closed after being waterlogged. These include Bayhead, Brickfield, M7 Bellville, and Stapleton Road.

Resident Mbali Ntshangase said she had no hope that the government would assist her as she was still waiting to be assisted from last year when her home was also damaged by the floods.

“We see people who don’t need the help receiving building material while we shack dwellers have to figure it out on our own. The government promised us building material last year and till today we have been waiting.”