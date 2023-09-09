Missing Estcourt woman found dead, boyfriend arrested

By Londiwe Xulu

A 42-year-old Estcourt woman was found dead near the town after being missing for five days.

Shortly after she went missing, the woman’s boyfriend was arrested after a photo of her and the vehicle she was last seen in was shared on social media and community members recognised seeing the car being driven around the area.

A friend of the woman, who asked not to be named, said the woman was visiting her boyfriend for the weekend and she started to worry when she couldn’t reach her friend on the phone.

She said it was strange that her friend was not answering her phone, which was later switched off.

When she didn’t show up at work, a missing person’s case was opened at Loskop police station.

A picture of her and her vehicle was also shared on social media.

"A lot of people from a Mooi River group kept saying they've seen her car driving around the [area] with men inside."

“On Wednesday, the police informed us that the boyfriend had been arrested, but my friend was still missing,” the friend said.

Her body was found on Thursday with bruising indicating strangulation.

“We were told that my friend was strangled with a rope inside her car,” she said.

A family member of the woman, said the mother was not coping with her daughter’s death. “She stayed [alone] in Loskop so if she had not told her friend where she was going, we would never have known what had happened to her until [much] later,” the family member said.

Police had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.