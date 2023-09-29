Mooi River couple still missing

By Londiwe Xulu

It’s been a month since a Mooi River couple has gone missing.

Tony (73) and Jill (78) Dinnis were last seen at their rented cottage at the Middelrus Farm in Mooi River.

People in and around Mooi River said they have been praying that the couple will be found safe.

Since the day they were last seen by the owner of the property they rented, their whereabouts have been a mystery.

Police had searched a large area near the farm, hoping to find them.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said talking about their disappearance was heartbreaking and she hoped the couple will be found so that their family can have peace.

“No one seems to know what happened to them. It’s like they disappeared without a trace and that is scary and sad. I had hoped the police would at least find something when they were searching the area so at least the family and friends would find closure.

Living on a farm, since the news of Tony and Jill missing, I have been terrified yet I don’t know what I’m terrified of

Following the police search, two people were expected to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate’s Court last week but were both released due to the state not having enough evidence.

The residents said they were hoping the couple would finally be found but were disappointed when the suspects were released.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said they haven’t made any arrests and were continuing with their investigation.

The police are investigating a kidnapping and murder case.